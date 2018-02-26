Filed Under:crime. police, Domestic violence, entertainment, Heather Locklear, Los Angeles

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Heather Locklear was arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s deputies at her California home, authorities said Monday.

Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian said deputies responded to domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury which makes the offense a felony, Kuredjian said. He did not know details of the injury, but said the man declined treatment.

Locklear, 56, also allegedly was uncooperative with the deputies and became combative.

“She was kicking at and pushing our deputies,” he said.

The former “Melrose Place” star was also arrested on three misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer.

Locklear claimed to have been injured prior to the deputies’ arrival and was taken to a hospital and cleared medically before being booked into county jail. She was released on $20,000 bail and is due in court on March 13.

A voicemail seeking comment from the actress was left at the office of a publicist.

