Emergency personnel at a home on the 5000 block of Page Mill road, February 26, 2018. (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A tree-trimmer was electrocuted in San Jose Monday when he came into contact with a power line while working in the backyard of a home.

San Jose fire officials said firefighters responded to a call at a home along the 5000 block of Page Mill Road around 1:38 p.m.

When they arrived, the man’s body was still in a harness dangling from the tree. Investigators believe that at some point during the tree trimming the worker or a branch came into contact with a high tension power line and he was electrocuted.

Fire crews were able to turn off the electricity were working to remove the body from the tree. During the process, neighbors on all sides of the home were told to evacuate.

It was not clear which business the tree-trimmer was working for, but fire officials said he was not a PG&E employee.