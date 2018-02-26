OAKLAND (CBS SF) — University of San Diego head basketball coach Lamont Smith was arrested on domestic violence charges as he awaited a plane with his team at Oakland International Airport, authorities said.

San Francisco Police officers arrested Smith on Sunday as his players looked on at 9:45 a.m. at Gate 29. They had defeated the University of San Francisco Dons 64-61 in a Saturday game and were headed back to San Diego.

San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca emailed KPIX 5 that police received a call at 12:20 a.m. of a disturbance in a hotel located on the 400 block of Sutter St.

Responding officers made contact with an adult female who appeared to have injuries and stated the she was assaulted. Upon further investigation, SFPD detectives determined that it was a domestic violence incident.

The victim was transported to a San Francisco hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

According to CBS 10 News in San Diego, Smith was arrested on three domestic violence charges — domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment.

“We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith,” the university said in a statement. “We have very few details at the time, but we will be gathering information and will be commencing an investigation into the matter.”

Smith is married with two kids, however the alleged victim is not his wife, according to ESPN.