OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Marvel’s Black Panther continues its record-breaking run.

The smash-hit from Oakland native Ryan Coogler is expected to surpass Spiderman and Wonder Woman at the box office.

The movie’s success will have a lasting effect in Oakland.

Disney is giving $1 million of the proceeds to a dozen Boys & Girls Clubs, including Oakland’s, to expand science, technology, engineering and math programs.

Cal Stanley, the president and CEO of the Oakland Boys & Girls Club says it’s a case of art imitating life.

“Technology is just a critical element of the movie and how the Black Panther and his team, including his sister, and his army are able to do what they do,” Stanley said.

In the movie, the title character opens a technology center in Oakland.

Yasamine Brown and dozens of young people recently saw the movie for free thanks to donations from the Golden State Warriors and the Oakland A’s.

“Seeing that movie you can see the different things that were going on involving tech and the different experiments that were being made,” said Brown.

But she never imagined Disney would take a page out of the movie’s script.

The Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger said in a statement, “It’s thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation.”

Now, in addition to after school sports programs and tutoring, Brown hopes the club’s computer lab will be updated.

“Like where you can do virtual pictures and animations and stuff,” said Brown.

Stanley hopes the movie and Disney’s donation will inspire a generation.

“I’m hoping that our kids’ takeaway will be to want to take advantage of technology and see what path it might help them to go down,” Stanley said.