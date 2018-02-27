PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A strong odor from an empty railroad tanker car parked on the BNSF tracks in Pittsburg Tuesday triggered a brief shelter-in-place order for a nearby neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m., according to Fire Marshal Robert Marshall. Contra Costa County firefighters and Pittsburg police officers condoned off the tanker cars on N. Park side Driveway and 17th Street.
A BNSF spokeswoman said there were two empty ‘residue cars’ on the tracks and someone smelled a strong vapor coming from one car and called 911.
The shelter-in-place order affected five residential blocks from North Parkside Drive south to West 17th Street and from Jimmo Avenue west to Andrew Avenue.
HAZMAT team was called to the scene and determined there was no danger to the public. The shelter in place order was lifted around 3 p.m.