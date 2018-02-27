SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police are asking for help to find an 11-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his Santa Rosa school Tuesday afternoon.
Christian Gonzales left Brook Hill Elementary School, located at 1850 Vallejo Street, police said.
Christian is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses and a black North Face sweater.
Police believe he may still be in the area near the school, possibly near Vallejo Street and Mt. Olive Drive.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (707) 528-5222.
