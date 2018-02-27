VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Vallejo police have identified a police officer who fatally shot a suspect two weeks ago as Ryan McMahon.
McMahon made an “investigative stop” of Ronnell Foster, 33, of Vallejo, who was riding a bicycle in an unsafe manner at Marin and Florida streets around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 13, Lt. Kenny Park said.
Foster ran, McMahon chased him and the two became involved in a “violent physical altercation” in the 400 block of Carolina Street, Park said.
McMahon fired his Taser stun gun but it was ineffective, and Foster forcibly took away McMahon’s metal flashlight and “presented” it in a threatening manner, Park said.
“The officer, fearing imminent and serious physical harm, discharged his duty firearm, striking the subject,” Park said.
No other information about the case was immediately released by Vallejo police.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.