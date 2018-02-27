SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wild cold weather front sent temperatures plummeting overnight and covered Bay Area peaks with a layer of snow, giving the region a winter wonderland look.

East Bay residents awoke Tuesday morning to a Sierra-like view of a snow-covered Mt. Diablo as the front whipped up gusts over 30 mph that sent the wind chill tumbling into the 20s.

Tuesday morning’s winds, chill and snow were a postcard send off for a storm front that triggered a wild day of weather across Northern California on Monday.

Heavy downpours, thunder showers, hail storms, funnel clouds and blizzard-like conditions in the Sierra were reported across the region as the front roared through.

The storm was the first of two slated to arrive in the area this week following bone dry conditions for much of February. Mt Diablo recorded the highest rainfall total in the Bay Area Monday with about half an inch before the wind-chilled temperatures turned the rain to snow.

Meanwhile, San Francisco received 0.19 of inch — the most recorded on a single day so far this month.

New video that came into KPIX 5 late Monday afternoon showed hail bouncing off rooftops and piling up on car windshields in Walnut Creek.

The National Weather Service warned of high winds on the back side of the storm front. A wind advisory was issued starting at 9 p.m. Monday night through Tuesday morning. Forecasters said winds of 20-35 mph were expected in the Bay Area with gusts topping 50 mph.

As the storm with its unstable air moved eastward it gained in intensity. The weather service warned residents from Chico to Fresno to be on the alert for afternoon thundershowers and possible funnel clouds.

Viewer Dave Cottrell sent us this photo of a funnel cloud near Sacramento International Airport today. https://t.co/3UqQFfV59n pic.twitter.com/PSAqGLjSVT — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) February 26, 2018

Hailstorms were reported in Woodland, Oroville, Marysville, Palermo, Yuba City and other cities as a line of strong thundershowers rolled through portions of Sutter, Yuba, and Yolo counties.

More aerial footage of hail of the northwest portion of Sacramento showed children playing in it like it was snow and cars leaving tracks on neighborhood roads and malls. A layer of hail could be seen on rooftops and parked cars throughout the area.

Monday’s storm was merely a warm-up for a potent system rolling into the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing to linger through Saturday. As much as 2 inches of rain could fall in the Bay Area by Saturday, but that’s nothing compared to havoc the front will create in the Sierra.

Very heavy snowfall accumulations are forecast for the foothills and mountains of interior #NorCal later this week. Heaviest snow expected to begin Wednesday night with major travel delays possible by Thursday. Plan travel accordingly! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jxIfrqLrxi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 27, 2018

Road conditions were bad Monday with 1 foot of snow. We have 3 to 5 FEET in the forecast for Wednesday evening-Saturday. Consider altering your travel plans now as roads may become impassable! #cawx pic.twitter.com/P2cMOHf5vJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 27, 2018

Forecasters warned of 3-5 feet of new snow falling over the region before the front moves eastward on Saturday. Wind gust of 60-80 mph could also blast the higher elevations.