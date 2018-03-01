OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-80 at the Berkeley Curve briefly shut down all lanes Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig Alert was issued after CHP reports of the crash shortly before 1 p.m. on I-80 east of the I-580 connector in Oakland that resulted in a vehicle fire that fully engulfed one car. So far, there is no word on injuries in the crash.

CHP is letting traffic pass using the right shoulder. Motorists are advised to take West Grand Avenue to San Pablo Avenue before taking a left onto Ashby Avenue as an alternate route.

As of about 1:25 p.m., CHP reported that the closure had been reduced to just the left lane. At about 1:50 p.m., authorities reported that all lanes were open.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

The crash was one of numerous traffic problems happening around the Bay Area Thursday morning and afternoon, with authorities attributing many of the accidents to heavy rain from the storm system passing through.

As of 1:31 p.m., CHP reported that an injury accident involving a jack-knifed tractor trailer on westbound I-580 west of Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley had blocked the right lane.

An accident on northbound I-680 south of Stoneridge Drive in Pleasanton was blocking the right lane an hour after the accident was first reported shortly after 12 p.m. That accident was cleared and all lanes reopened by about 1:45 p.m.