OAKLAND (CBS SF) – California Highway Patrol officers pursued a suspect from Merced to Oakland on Wednesday night but the suspect ultimately got away and is still at large, a CHP spokesman said.

At 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Merced police asked the CHP for assistance in pursuing a vehicle that allegedly was involved in a felony assault, CHP Officer Matt Hamer said.

Officers from the CHP’s Merced-area office chased the suspect vehicle through numerous areas and Oakland-area officers picked up the chase just east of the Caldecott Tunnel at about 8 p.m., according to Hamer.

The vehicle took the 27th Avenue exit off Interstate Highway 980 in Oakland and officers pursued him on Oakland streets but eventually lost sight of him and terminated the pursuit, Hamer said.

