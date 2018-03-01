FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday after he was shot in an confrontation with Fairfield police.

Authorities said the incident took place at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on Crowley Lane when a joint unit comprised of Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Fairfield Police Detective attempted to make a stop of a pedestrian.

During the stop, a member of the unit discharged their weapon and the man was wounded. No injuries were reported among the law enforcement officers and a gun was recovered at the scene.

A joint investigation was underway involving personnel from both the Solano County Sherriff’s Office, the Fairfield Police Department and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

No other details were released.

Josh Aragon was remodeling a home in the neighborhood when he heard the shots.

“I just heard some shots, and I ducked down in the house,” Aragon told the Fairfield Daily Republic. “I didn’t know where the shots were coming from.”

Another resident described multiple shots being fired.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop,” the resident told the paper.