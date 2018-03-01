VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two people were dead and two other injured when a car careened into an utility pole early Thursday morning on a Vallejo street, authorities said.

Vallejo police Sgt. Shane Bower said his agency got a 911 call around 2 a.m of a solo vehicle crash at Sonoma Boulevard and Solano Avenue.

Arriving officers discovered the force of the crash had left the car wrapped around a street light post.

“The car was occupied by four people,” Bower said. “Two were determined to be deceased at the scene. The others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It was not known if weather played a role in the crash, but the roadways were slick from overnight showers.

“There’s a possibility alcohol was involved,” Bower said.

The names of the crash victims were not released.