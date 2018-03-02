SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) — Heavy snowfall is taking a toll on the slopes as an avalanche hit in Squaw Valley Friday afternoon, requiring rescue efforts and the hospitalization of two people.

According CBS13 in Sacramento, the incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. Friday near the Olympic Lady chairlift. Five people were caught in the avalanche. One was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while another was treated and released. The other three were not injured.

Skiers banded together to rescue anyone trapped in the snow.

Ski resorts throughout the Sierra have seen several feet of snow fall since Wednesday, and more is expected in the forecast.

There are no reported fatalities in Friday’s avalanche.

It comes just hours after a missing snowboarder was found dead in a separate incident.

The guest, identified by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office as 42-year-old Rocklin resident Wenyu Zhang, was reported missing around 9 p.m. Squaw Valley officials say Zhang last scanned a late-season season pass at the base of the Squaw Creek chair.

A Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue crew was out immediately once Zhang was reported missing. The crew searched overnight, but had to stop due to a high avalanche risk in the area.