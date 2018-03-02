RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A dog thief is being sought after getting caught on surveillance video stealing a French bulldog from the backyard of a Richmond home.

The Navarro family is hoping someone recognizes the man who was clearly captured on two different cameras picking up and walking away with the dog.

It happened Wednesday aroung 10:30 a.m. when the family went to work.

The thief hopped a backyard fence to get to a group of French bulldogs that were locked in a kennel. Out of the five dogs, he picked the tan one – 16-month-old Mac – and took off.

Owner Silvia Navarro bought the dog in December for her five-year-old daughter. “My daughter loves this dog,” said Navarro. “She’s crying a lot and very sad for the dog.”

Navarro said her daughter is so traumatized she now worries about being kidnapped.

“She says, ‘I don’t want to stay alone in my room. I’m scared somebody is going to take me,’” said Navarro.

The family and Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help. They say someone should be able identify the dog-napper from the surveillance images.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s with curly hair, between 5’6 and 5’9″ and 150 to 160 lbs.

The family also posted the video on Facebook where hundreds of people have since shared it.

Silvia wants to make it clear she’s not a breeder. She says three of the five dogs at her home are hers, and she’s dog-sitting the other two for a friend.

“Help me please. My daughter misses the dog a lot,” said Navarro.