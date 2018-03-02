SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A San Francisco firefighter is under arrest, accused of stockpiling an arsenal of high-powered weapons and making threats to kill.

Rock Plichcik was arrested after authorities said they discovered more than two dozen guns at his home, violating a protective order against him.

Authorities said half of the guns found were assault rifles.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said they received several tips that Plichcik had “assault weapons, including a machine gun, multiple AR-15s, multiple AK-47s, live grenades, ammo and … Hundreds of firearms.”

The tipsters described Plichcik as “mentally ill” and “violent” after he posted a YouTube video where he was allegedly “threatening to kill everyone and open fire…on a Smart train.”

A source told KPIX 5 that investigators arrested Pilchcik where he worked, Fire Station 22 on 16th Avenue, on Monday afternoon.

Court documents said he denied owning guns to San Francisco police, but a search of his home told a much different story.

As for the protective order filed against him, court documents said his sister requested the order after a battle over $1.6 million. Pilchcik’s sister said the firefighter “threatened to kill her numerous times” and she was “fearful if he was released.”

A spokesperson with the San Francisco Fire Department declined to comment.

Pilchcik pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. He is expected to return to court later this month.