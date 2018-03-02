SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A Reno SWAT team hit the jackpot while executing a search warrant on Thursday.

27-year-old Cardell Waters was at the home of Omar Zuniga on Thursday when he was taken into custody.

When detectives in Washoe County ran his name through the system, they found an outstanding warrant in Contra Costa County for first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and carjacking.

Waters is allegedly a member of an East Bay crime ring responsible for a multitude of crimes, including the robbery and attempted murder of an Orinda couple in their driveway.

Tom Spaulding was pistol-whipped during that incident. His wife was shot twice, once in the shoulder, once in the pelvis.

Waters’ bail was set at $9,999,999.