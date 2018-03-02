Snow that fell in the Whispering Pines area of Lake County (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The winter storm rolling through the Bay Area Friday brought heavy rain, hail and more dustings of snow over the course of another wild weather day.

The storm system has dumped more rain in the past 2 days than the Bay Area received during the entire month of February.

Rainfall totals for the past 48 hours included some fairly significant numbers with 2.45 inches in Piedmont, 3.07 inches in El Sobrante, a whopping 4.46 inches in Kentfield in Marin County, 3.15 inches in Yountville and 4.43 inches in Boulder Creek.

Hail was reported in the morning and afternoon in Alameda, San Rafael, San Jose and Santa Cruz.

Snow also fell in some parts of the Bay Area that rarely see the stuff. Mount Hamilton just east of San Jose got a fresh dusting of snow Friday.

It also looked like a winter wonderland in Lake County. Chopper 5 video showed the Whispering Pines area blanketed in snow. The community is just south of Lower Lake at an elevation of 2,600 feet.

Flakes of snow were also falling at altitudes as low as 1,500 feet around 5 p.m. Friday in an area extending from Mount Tamalpais northeast to Mount St. Helena in Napa.

Meanwhile, the Sierra was being pounded by blizzard conditions from Thursday into Friday, with Tahoe receiving three feet of snow.

Friday night, showers around the Bay Area will be likely, and there will a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 40s. West winds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning before becoming partly cloudy. There will be a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be around 50 degrees. Southwest winds we be 5 to 10 mph and shift to west winds and increase to 15 to 20 mph.