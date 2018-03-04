SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Four San Francisco residents including three youths were arrested following a stolen vehicle investigation Saturday afternoon in San Bruno, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.



An investigation was underway at 2:53 p.m. at Sneath Lane and El Camino Real at The Shops at Tanforan when a county vehicle theft task force allegedly saw several people run out of the mall and into a stolen vehicle in a parking lot.



Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was allegedly stolen out of Benicia.

Before task force members approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped out of the parking lot and the vehicle struck numerous other vehicles.

Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle ended up at a Shell gas station at Sneath Lane and El Camino Real and all the occupants got out and allegedly tried to run away.

A Daly City police K-9 apprehended one suspect and two others were arrested after a short chase.

Daly City police arrested the fourth suspect, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, later in the evening on the roof of a neighboring business.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old from San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and for multiple hit-and-run crashes.

San Francisco resident Charles Bradshaw, 18, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing drugs, resisting arrest and committing a felony while on bail.

A 16-year-old San Francisco youth was arrested on a warrant for allegedly making terrorist threats and a fourth occupant, a 15-year-old from San Francisco, was arrested on a warrant for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing.

Investigations are underway in several jurisdictions in San Mateo County to find out whether the suspects were involved burglaries and/or robberies in those areas.