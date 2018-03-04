SALINAS (CBS SF) — A fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Salinas is being investigated as gang-related, police said.
Officers responded at about 12:15 p.m. to ShotSpotter activity near Eisenhower and Arthur streets.
As officers were on their way, police received several calls from people who said someone had been shot.
Officers arrived and found 32-year-old Salinas man Gabriel Avalos suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it appears that Avalos was talking with another man when two suspects approached them.
The suspects pulled handguns from their waistbands and shot at both men, hitting Avalos.
After the shooting, the two suspects ran east on Eisenhower Street toward Barcley Drive.
Police said they don’t know where the suspects went from there.
Avalos had been living in Salinas for only about a year. Police said neither Avalos nor the other victim appear to have had any gang involvement.
