Filed Under:Death, Kirkwood, Sierra Nevada Mountains, Ski, Snow

KIRKWOOD (AP) – A mother and her 7-year-old son died when snow fell from the roof of a ski condo in the Sierra Mountains, burying them as they returned home from the slopes.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that 50-year-old Olga Perkovic of San Francisco and her son were about 30 feet from their front door when a chunk of snow about the size of a trailer fell on them.

Their bodies were found under 3 feet of snow Sunday.

Rescuers searched the nearby Kirkwood Ski Resort for hours because the two were shown to have boarded a lift around 4 p.m. A neighbor spotted ski gloves next to the condo and called police.

They were the third and fourth skiers to die at California resorts since a major snowstorm late last week.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

