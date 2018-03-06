OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A father and son were arrested on explosives charges early Tuesday after a California Highway Patrol traffic stop and an intense search of an East Bay hotel, authorities said.

The CHP said Jeremy Guy and his father, Ronald, both of Riverbank, Calif., were being held for having destructive devices and materials used to make destructive devices.

The incident began with a CHP traffic stop of a Honda CRV at 4:45 a.m. Monday. Jeremy Guy failed to yield to a CHP officer’s request to pull over near Castro Valley and after a short pursuit, he was apprehended.

During a search of his vehicle, bomb making materials were discovered. The bomb squad was called and the material was safely removed.

Officers discovered Guy was staying at the Homewood Suites on the Embarcadero in Oakland and a search warrant was obtained and the University of California-Berkeley bomb squad alerted.

At around 7:05 p.m. Monday, law enforcement officers converged on the Homewood Suites, evacuating residents and blocking off several blocks around the hotel.

A search was conducted and Ronald Guy, who was found inside the hotel room, was taken into custody. The bomb squad searched the room and also another car associated with the pair.

After the area was found to be safe, the CHP gave the all clear and allowed people to reenter the hotel and surroundings.

The CHP has not said what the men intended to do with the explosive devices. An investigation by the CHP and Oakland police was ongoing.