SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Pride officials announced Tuesday they have reached a three-year agreement with KPIX 5 to televise and live steam the annual San Francisco Pride Parade.

The 48th Annual LGBT Pride Parade and March will take place on Sunday, June 24th and will be available as it happens on a livestream at cbsSF.com followed by a two-hour highlight show televised on both KPIX 5 and KBCW 44 Cable 12 the week after the parade.

Over 250 contingents, including community groups, affinity organizations, city agencies, local businesses, and corporate groups will comprise the annual procession down Market Street, from Beale to Eighth Streets.

“San Francisco Pride is excited to partner with CBS to continue the tradition of airing our annual Parade broadcast,” said Executive Director George F. Ridgely, Jr. San Francisco Pride was the first Pride parade in the nation to have live broadcast coverage, starting in 1995. “Over the years we have had the good fortune to work with some of the finest Bay Area broadcasters, and we are grateful to have the prestige of CBS to continue this legacy.”

“We look forward to working together to continue providing a hometown broadcast, while delivering a heightened profile for viewers.”

The theme for this year’s Pride event is Generations of Strength.

“Our theme for 2018 exemplifies our core mission,” according to Ridgely. “For almost fifty years, San Francisco Pride has created the space for multiple generations to lift their collective voices in celebration and in resistance, highlighting a rich history of activism in the LGBTQI movement.”

KPIX/KBCW President and General Manager Kevin Walsh called the agreement an honor to bring the diverse celebration to TV and the digital platforms.

“We’re honored to showcase Pride’s vibrant parade for the next three years on all of our broadcast and digital platforms,” Walsh said. “KPIX 5 has a proud legacy of covering the LGBTQ community. Now we look forward to bringing this 21st century celebration to multiple screens, and building on their very successful tradition.”