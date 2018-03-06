PESCADERO (CBS SF) — An aggressive mountain lion has residents and officials in San Mateo County on alert.

According to an alert issued Tuesday, the cat was spotted at about 4:00 a.m., in a backyard in the 5000 block of Pescadero Creek Road, in Pescadero.

Officials warn the mountain lion has killed small livestock in a resident’s backyard.

“The animal approached the back door of the home and was not intimidated by two large pitbulls that confronted it at the time,” said the alert.

Residents are advised to be cautious, especially in the late evening and early morning hours.

According to the National Park Service, if you do spot a mountain lion, stay calm, never approach, do NOT crouch or bend over, back away, but never run.

For more information and other ways to stay safe in the event of a mountain lion, consult the National Park Services website.