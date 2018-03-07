CONCORD (CBS SF) – Bay Area girls basketball giant Carondelet High School has forfeited a scheduled CIF Basketball Tournament game this Friday after members violated team rules last weekend.

According to media reports, members of the Carondelet Cougars basketball team – currently ranked 17th in the state – were being disciplined for a party held by one of the members of the team that was attended by all of her teammates.

The SF Gate reported that the party was held last Saturday, the day after the team had won its third straight North Coast Section title ahead of the state tournament.

Carondelet High School Director of Communications Jennifer Ortega confirmed on Wednesday that the team was forfeiting the March 9th game as “a result of the violation of team rules at a non-sanctioned event off-campus.”

“Carondelet expects students to adhere to team and school standards at all times,” Ortega said in the statement.

There were no details regarding any activity at the party that might have contributed to the disciplinary action by the school.