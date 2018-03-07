Filed Under:Fired Shots, Gunman, Police, San Francisco, Surrenders

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers negotiated with a man who fired gunshots outside a home Tuesday night in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood and eventually convinced him to surrender.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Miramar Avenue where they learned a man was inside a home armed with a gun.

The 31-year-old man had allegedly fired shots outside the home, according to police.

When officers arrived they surrounded the area. After negotiating with the suspect, he surrendered to the officers.

Police said no one was injured during the incident. Police did not release the suspect’s name.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

