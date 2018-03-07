SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco armed robbery that ended with one suspect fatally shot in the getaway car’s trunk Late Tuesday night was captured on cell phone video.

On the video obtained by KPIX 5, an female officer’s voice can clearly be heard saying in Spanish — “Show me you left hand, show me your left hand, show me your left hand. We are going to shoot. Show me your left hand.”

The suspect opens the trunk and fires at police. A flurry of gunfire comes in response.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak issued a statement early Wednesday saying the incident began with two robbery victims flagging down a patrol car at 10:36 p.m. at 20th and Capp Streets.

The victim provided the officers with a description of the getaway car — a black Honda Civic — which was spotted nearby on Capp Street between 21st and 22nd Streets.

The officers ordered the suspects out of the car, but only the driver complied and was detained.

As they continued to order the others out of the car, the officers noticed that the vehicle’s trunk was ajar and saw a second suspect in the trunk.

While attempting to detain the suspect in the trunk, an officer involved shooting occurred. The third suspect — a female — then quickly surrendered.

The officers removed the suspect from the trunk, administered medical aid and summoned an ambulance. Unfortunately, the suspect was declared deceased on the scene.

A handgun was located in the trunk of the vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation by the SFPD Homicide Detail, the San Francisco District Attorneys’ Office Independent Investigation Bureau, the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.