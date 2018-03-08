LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — Caltrans crews had to force an emergency closure of State Highway 17 in both directions for about an hour Thursday afternoon in order to take down a tree that was threatening to fall onto traffic, according to authorities.

At around 4:46 p.m., Caltrans reported that crew needed to halt traffic to take down a tree that was in danger of falling on its own. The closure shut down Highway 17 in both directions at Hebard Road near the summit.

According to initial reports, authorities said all lanes were likely to be closed until 6 p.m. Chopper 5 video showed a huge back-up leading up to the area where what appeared to be a pine tree was cut down and fell across all four lanes of the highway.

Crews worked to cut up the tree into smaller pieces and remove the debris quickly so the highway could reopen.

All lanes were reopened at about 5:45 p.m., but drivers were advised to expect some residual delays.