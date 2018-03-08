(CNN) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats are more concerned with President Donald Trump’s policies than issues surrounding a potential payoff regarding an alleged relationship with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“I don’t know that we necessarily have to get involved in any of that,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill. But she tweaked her GOP colleagues who have avoided the issue, saying, “you can be sure that if any of that were happening with a Democrat, the Republicans would be very involved.”

“Our time should be spent making the future better for the American people and creating good paying jobs, reducing costs — whether it’s prescription drug costs or any other costs that they have that we can impact so that they have more confidence, consumer confidence that they can make — more than make ends meet.”

RELATED: A White House taken by storm(y)

Pelosi made a point to contrast differences between Democrats and the President as about economic issues, rather than wading into the increasing questions about what she called “rumors about the President’s personal life.”

“I’m more concerned about the President’s policies which undermine the financial security of America’s working families.”

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, filed suit against Trump this week alleging he hadn’t signed a nondisclosure agreement that would have prevented her from discussing their alleged sexual affair. Trump has denied the affair, but on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that the arbitration was won “in the President’s favor.” The statement is an admission that the nondisclosure agreement exists, and that it directly involves the President. It is the first time the White House has admitted the President was involved in any way with Daniels.

© Copyright 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.