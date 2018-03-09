SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rapper and reality television star Snoop Dogg is endorsing San Francisco mayoral Candidate London Breed.

The rapper and entrepreneur on Thursday posted a video on Twitter that showed an image of every San Francisco mayor since 1850.

im standing wit the women of @ItsOurTimeSF because its time an accomplished woman led the city 💪🏿 #ItsOurTime #London4Mayor pic.twitter.com/Nsz1TRRQrT — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) March 8, 2018

It pauses briefly at a picture of Dianne Feinstein, then ends with a photo of London Breed.

Dogg lives in Southern California, so can’t vote for Breed.

Breed’s campaign says the endorsement came as a surprise.

She is one of eight candidates who’ve qualified to run for San Francisco mayor.

The special election will be held on June 5th.