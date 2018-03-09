SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rapper and reality television star Snoop Dogg is endorsing San Francisco mayoral Candidate London Breed.
The rapper and entrepreneur on Thursday posted a video on Twitter that showed an image of every San Francisco mayor since 1850.
It pauses briefly at a picture of Dianne Feinstein, then ends with a photo of London Breed.
Dogg lives in Southern California, so can’t vote for Breed.
Breed’s campaign says the endorsement came as a surprise.
She is one of eight candidates who’ve qualified to run for San Francisco mayor.
The special election will be held on June 5th.