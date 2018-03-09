Filed Under:CHP, Crime, Highway 101, I-280, Robbery, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco have shut down the connector between southbound I-280 and southbound Highway 101 to investigate and armed robbery Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to the CHP, at about 1:30 p.m., there was strong arm robbery on southbound 280 at the 101 split in SF.

A vehicle on the highway reportedly boxed-in another vehicle, the suspects then robbed the victim’s in the boxed-in vehicle and fled the scene.

CHP said there were no injuries and no evidence of a shooting.

CHP closed down the SB 280 connector to SB 101 as the investigation continues.

The San Francisco CHP Twitter account posted a photo shortly before 2 p.m. that showed the scene of the investigation.

The vehicle at the scene appeared to have Lyft and Uber stickers, but so far authorities have not revealed any details about exactly what happened during the robbery.

So far there is no word on how long the connector will remain closed.

