SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man suspected in at least five armed robberies in San Jose and Milpitas has been captured, San Jose police announced Friday.

Authorities said Daniel Mendoza has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on five counts of robbery, many of them recorded on surveillance camera video.

In the majority of the robberies, police said, Mendoza pointed a handgun at the clerk and took cash and/or lottery scratchers. He usually fled the scene in a 2017 Black Jeep Renegade with black and yellow paper plates.

The five robberies were armed robberies of the Jack in the Box, 1740 S Main Street, Milpitas; the Valero Gas Station, 3939 Snell Avenue, San Jose; the Arco Gas Station, 4610 Pearl Avenue, San Jose; the 7-Eleven, 1421 Branham Lane, San Jose and the 7-Eleven, 1413 Kooser Road, San Jose.

Detectives believe Mendoza was also responsible for additional robberies throughout the Bay Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tedros Habib of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.