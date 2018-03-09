WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – Amid ongoing tensions over the issue of immigration, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed optimism about President Donald Trump’s trip to Southern California next week.

“We’re going for what we hope to be an incredibly positive trip,” Sanders said during Friday’s press briefing.

Trump’s visit comes days after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state challenging sanctuary policies.

The Trump administration has also attacked Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s decision to warn about impending ICE raids in statements by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and by the president himself, who called it “a disgrace.”

Gov. Jerry Brown said Wednesday, “This is basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy. It’s not wise, it’s not right, and it will not stand.”

Sanders responded to the situation by saying, “I think if anybody is stepping out of bounds here it would be someone who’s refusing to follow federal law, which is certainly not the President.”

The press secretary also said the president would meet with members of the military from all five branches during his visit. Previously, the White House confirmed that Mr. Trump would visit prototypes for his proposed border wall near San Diego and attend a Republican fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Next week’s trip would be Trump’s first visit to California since taking office more than a year ago.