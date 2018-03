SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A parked car plowed through the back side of a home in San Francisco Saturday.

It all started at about 2 a.m. Police say a silver car was heading down Market Street near Twin Peaks when the driver lost control and crashed into a car parked inside a garage.

The impact hurled the parked car to the back of the building.

Police say no one was hurt.

They are looking for the driver who took off.