YOUNTVILLE (KPIX 5) — The family of one of the women killed at a North Bay veterans home during a tragic shooting spoke on Monday, remembering Dr. Jennifer Golick.

On Friday, 36-year-old Albert Wong was identified as the gunman who went to The Pathway House therapy center and killed three people who work for a California program that treats veterans for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The victims were identified as program Executive Director Christine Loeber, Clinical Director Jennifer Golick and Jennifer Gonzalez, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

Wong had been kicked out of the program prior to Fridays tragic shooting.

There is a growing memorial at the Pathway Home Monday honoring of the victims with a steady stream of mourners dropping off flowers and candles.

They even placed an intricate metal sculpture with three hearts, each heart representing one of the victims. The middle heart represents Jennifer Gonzalez who was 7 months pregnant. A smaller heart represents her unborn child.

Martin Epstein, a veteran who lives at Pathway, came by the memorial to pay his respects. He was deeply moved by the beautiful tribute.

“Someone put that together. It puts a tear in your eye. It’s very sad,” said Epstein.

Marc Golick, the husband of victim Jennifer Golick, remembered her as a loving mother, wife, sister, colleague and friend.

“It’s with incredibly deep sadness that I mourn the loss of my wife Dr. Jennifer Golick,” he said.

Her mother Loni Gray also spoke, saying the loss of her daughter has been unbearable.

“I feel sadness throughout my entire body. I woke up yesterday morning crying in my sleep,” said Gray. “And when I woke up I was still crying. I’m still crying inside. And I will be forever.”

State Senator Bill Dodd told KPIX 5 the suspected shooter Wong had trouble following the rules here at the Pathway Home and that he was dismissed for that reason.

Meanwhile, a California agency revealed Wong lost his state licenses to be an armed security guard for failing to pay the fees.

California’s Bureau of Security and Investigative Services said Monday that Wong received permits to carry a 9-millimeter gun and to be a security guard on Oct. 21, 2008.

Bureau spokesman Matt Woodcheke said Wong lost his licenses after failing to pay the annual fees.

The bureau’s license database lists Wong’s two permits as expired on Oct. 31. It’s unclear if that’s the date when the bureau canceled the permits for nonpayment.