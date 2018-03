SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — Police activity shut down the BART station at the San Francisco International Airport Monday night, BART officials said.

As of 9:48 p.m. the station was closed and there is no estimate for when it will reopen.

No other details were immediately available.

