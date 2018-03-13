SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck a 12-year-old girl walking in an intersection in San Jose and then drove off.

Officers responded at 8:48 a.m. Monday to the collision at North 17th and East Julian streets where a brown 4-door Toyota Camry struck the child.

Police said the Toyota, described as a 1998 to early 2000s Camry, was traveling north on North 17th Street and collided with the child at the intersection.

After the collision, the Toyota went north on North 17th Street.

Police said the victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital.

Police described the driver of the Toyota as a white woman, 40 to 50 years old, with brown hair.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.