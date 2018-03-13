(CBS)

(CBS News) — BART police placed a man on a psychiatric hold Monday night after he allegedly made false bomb threats on his cellphone while riding a San

Francisco International Airport-bound BART train, police said Tuesday.

The incident began around 8:50 p.m. when Alameda County sheriff’s officials learned of a male suspect making bomb threats on his social media.

The suspect’s cellphone was tracked and found to be near the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate him, according to police.

Officers then learned that the suspect was on a train at the Daly City station and officers were able to track him and detain him.

A patron then alerted officers that an unattended backpack was left on the same train that the suspect had been on, police said.

When the train arrived at the SFO station, BART officials held it and evacuated the train as well as the station around 9:50 p.m.

After officers searched the train and deemed it safe, the station was reopened.

In addition to placing the man on a psychiatric hold, a criminal hold was placed on him for allegedly making terrorist threats and false bomb threats, according to police.

The suspect, who was not identified, did not make direct threats against the BART transit system, police said.