SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rookie San Francisco police officer who fatally shot an unarmed carjacking suspect in the city’s Bayview neighborhood has been fired.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Tuesday Police Chief Bill Scott fired officer Chris Samayoa three months after he fatally shot 42-year-old Keita O’Neil.

Samayoa’s firing drew outrage from the city’s police union. Union president Marty Halloran says Samayoa was fired for doing what he was trained to do. He says firing the officer for what happened on his fourth day on the job is a “needless action.”

Police say O’Neil led officers on a chase and after abandoning the stolen vehicle, ran toward a patrol car.

Body camera footage shows Samayoa opening the side door and firing a single shot through the window as O’Neil runs by.

