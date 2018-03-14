WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of their classrooms Wednesday as part of a national protest for stronger gun control laws in the wake of a high school shooting in Florida which claimed 17 lives.

At Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek, the students formed a circle around 17 of their classmates who staged staged a die-in to honor those who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

#SFUSD students out in front of City Hall despite the rain to stand against gun violence. #NeverAgain #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/4gUItjTrFX — SF public schools (@SFUnified) March 14, 2018

Even a rainshower didn’t prevent hundreds of students from streaming out the doors of Oakland Tech High School at 10 a.m. to join in the wave of protests.

“We are future voters, a lot of us will be able to vote in the next general election,” said student organizer Caroline Pers. “We have a voice. We have a voice that matters. We need to get involved if they (lawmakers) are not going to represent our views.”

At Berkeley High School, hundreds of students sat in the rain to listen to student speakers demand tougher gun laws.

In San Jose, Leonardo Aguilar was the only one to walk out of his second grade classroom so he could joined the high school student protest at Lincoln High. he carried a handmade sign proclaiming — “Guns Are Cruel Not Cool.”

Leonardo Aguilar was the only one to walk out of his second grade classroom so he joined the highschoolers at Lincoln High in San Jose. @CBSSF #walkout pic.twitter.com/v9SQAAEn4f — Len Ramirez (@lenramirez) March 14, 2018

Students at Notre Dame High in Belmont lined several blocks carrying signs and waving at passing cars. One student’s sign read — “I Should Be Lucky To Go TO School … Not Lucky That I Came Home Alive.”

Students lining Ralston Ave. in Belmont as the @NDBTigers walk out against gun violence. pic.twitter.com/3lZnqSqWAg — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) March 14, 2018

The scene was very similar at Henry Gunn High and Palo Alto High where hundreds of students marched, chanted and listen to speakers demanding that their voices be heard.

Palo Alto High School – March 14 Walkout pic.twitter.com/ASHxMF7zMU — Kai Vetteth (@KaiVetteth) March 14, 2018

Across the nation, the scenes were repeated thousands of times over.

Braving snow in New England and threats of school discipline in places like Georgia and Ohio, they carried signs, chanted slogans against the National Rifle Association and bowed their heads in memory of the 17 dead in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“We’re sick of it,” said Maxwell Nardi, a senior at Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico, Virginia, just outside Richmond. “We’re going to keep fighting, and we’re not going to stop until Congress finally makes resolute changes.”

Students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes — one minute for each of the dead in Florida. At some schools, students didn’t go outside but lined the hallways, gathered in gyms and auditoriums or wore orange, the color used by the movement against gun violence, or maroon, the school color at Stoneman Douglas.

Over and over, students declared that enough is enough, that too many young people have died, and that they are tired of going to school afraid of getting shot.

“I don’t want my mother or my father having to worry about me going to school getting an education and then my life is gone,” said Leticia Carroll, a 15-year-old freshman who helped organize a walkout of more than 100 students at Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan, outside Detroit.

She added: “We need answers. We need something done.”

Alexia Medero, a 17-year-old at Parkland High School outside Allentown, Pennsylvania, said the issue has too easily fallen by the wayside after past tragedies.

“Families are being torn apart, futures are being stolen, lives are being lost. But we must ensure they are not forgotten,” she said.

