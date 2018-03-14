SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — After years of debate, it’s official: San Francisco police will be armed with Tasers.

Despite much public opposition, in a 6-to-1 vote, the San Francisco Police Commission approved a Taser policy.

This clears the way to eventually arm police officers with the weapons.

The police commission approved Tasers in November 2017, but held off on deploying them until it came up with a policy.

San Francisco Mayor Mark Ferrell released a statement following the vote, saying: “We need to provide our officers with every tool and resource available to keep our communities safe.”