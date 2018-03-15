Filed Under:High-speed chase, Interstate 80, San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) – A 24-year-old was taken to the hospital after leading police on a pursuit that began on eastbound Interstate 80 early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officers began pursuing a BMW SUV around 3:30 a.m. but ended the chase when the suspect began driving recklessly in the city of San Pablo, the CHP said.

The CHP said officers began sweeping the area to find the car and located the suspect a few minutes later in the intersection of San Pablo Dam Road and San Pablo Avenue.

The driver allegedly hit numerous cars and a fire hydrant. The Oakland resident was taken to John Muir Medical Center with major injuries.

San Pablo Avenue was still shut down as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning., according to social media posts.

