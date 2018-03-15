OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An investigation is underway after a man and a woman died in an apparent drowning in Lake Merritt early Thursday morning, which possibly stemmed from an altercation.

According to Battalion Chief Zoraida Diaz of the Oakland Fire Department, a person called 911 around 4:30 a.m. reporting two people in the water.

When authorities arrived in the scene, Diaz said they found a man thrashing in the water. Rescuers from the fire department pulled him out of the lake and paramedics performed CPR on the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

As authorities continued to search for the woman, crews from the Coast Guard, and dive teams from the San Francisco Fire Department and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office were brought in.

The woman’s body was found more than two hours later, about 50 feet from shore, Diaz said.

Oakland Police said anyone with information asked to contact department’s Homicide Division at 510-238-3821.