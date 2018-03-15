SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — There were only two very minor injuries in a school bus crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near state Highway 880 in San Jose Thursday morning, a fire captain said.

The fire department got a call at 10:37 a.m. regarding a school bus crash on northbound Highway 101 south of Oakland Road, San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said.

There were about 32 children on the bus, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Only two people were transported to a hospital with very minor injuries, Matlow said.

Everyone else was released to school staff and chaperones, he said. Matlow didn’t know the name of the school associated with the bus.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.