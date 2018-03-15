Filed Under:Crime, Officer-involved shooting, Police shooting, San Leandro
Police in San Leandro investigate an officer-involved shooting scene. (CBS)

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A search was underway late Thursday night in San Leandro for an armed suspect thought to be involved in a shooting and police are asking some residents to shelter in place, police said.

As of 10:29 p.m. residents living between Hesperian Boulevard, Washington Avenue, Upton Avenue and Halcyon Drive were urged to shelter in place.

Comments
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    March 15, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Just brain surgeon and astronaut “dreamers” settling some legal marijuana scores. Give them amnesty, citizenship, and a Dem ballot…or five, and the ballots better be in Spanish or you’re racist! Single-party Dem dictatorship needs all the votes – more than one per dreamer!

