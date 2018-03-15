Police in San Leandro investigate an officer-involved shooting scene. (CBS)
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A search was underway late Thursday night in San Leandro for an armed suspect thought to be involved in a shooting and police are asking some residents to shelter in place, police said.
As of 10:29 p.m. residents living between Hesperian Boulevard, Washington Avenue, Upton Avenue and Halcyon Drive were urged to shelter in place.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
Just brain surgeon and astronaut “dreamers” settling some legal marijuana scores. Give them amnesty, citizenship, and a Dem ballot…or five, and the ballots better be in Spanish or you’re racist! Single-party Dem dictatorship needs all the votes – more than one per dreamer!