SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two suspects wanted in connection with a Fremont auto burglary investigation were wounded late Thursday night when they rammed pursuing patrol cars on a San Leandro street and later pointed a gun at the officers, authorities said.

San Leandro Police Lt. Robert McManus said at 9 p.m. a Fremont auto burglary investigation led officers to a location in nearby San Leandro. As officers closed in on the suspects, they rammed the patrol cars and fled.

A brief pursuit followed, ending with the suspects’ vehicle stopping on a San Leandro cul de sac. As officers approached the vehicle, McManus said, one of the suspects picked up a gun and pointed at them.

Fremont officers then opened fire, wounding both suspects.

One of the men was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The second, although wounded, was able to flee the scene. The neighborhood was locked down with residents warned to shelter in place.

An intense search was mounted involving the San Leandro SWAT teams, deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department and Fremont police officers with K-9 search dogs.

“Police K-9 teams were able to track the suspect who was found just a few hundred yards away, hiding in bushes along a railroad track,” McManus said. “He was apprehended, taken into custody. He also was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound from the police gunfire.”

No officers were injured and three separate investigations into the incident were launched.

