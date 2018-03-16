BEAR VALLEY (CBS SF) — A 65-year-old Richmond man was missing Friday after he failed to return to his family’s cabin following a day of skiing at the Bear Valley Mountain Resort, officials said.

A search was launched for Thomas Mullarkey, but blizzard and dangerous avalanche conditions in the Sierra on Friday grounded helicopters and slowed ground rescue teams.

A winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Bear Valley area until 5 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters were predicting blizzard conditions with snow accumulations over 2 feet.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday from Mullarkey’s wife — Jane Drummond-Mullarkey — to report that he was overdue in returning to their cabin in Arnold.

The Richmond man’s car was located at the resort, but there was no sign of Mullarkey.

Mullarkey is describe as a white male adult, 5’ 8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He is known to be an advanced skier and in good health.

If anyone has information that may lead to determining Mullarkey’s whereabouts, please call Undersheriff Spencer Case at (530) 694-2231 ex: 357.