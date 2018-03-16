SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people and a dog were killed and two other passengers injured early Friday when a Honda Accord careened out of control and slammed into a tree, authorities said.

San Jose investigators said they believed alcohol and marijuana use played a role in the crash.

San Jose Police officers responded at 1:32 a.m. to the 200 block of Casselino Drive on a report of single vehicle crash. They found a horrific scene when they arrived. The force of the crash ripped the engine block out of the Honda Accord.

The driver along with a female passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene. A male and a female passenger were taken to the hospital with major injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A dog that was riding in the car was also found decreased from its injuries.

The identity of the victims will not be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed their identity and notified next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brian McMahon of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.