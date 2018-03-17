SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An early Saturday morning fire at a San Francisco Mission Street adult video store has claimed one person’s life, authorities said.

San Francisco firefighters responded to the blaze at Don’s of Sixth Street located at 111 6th Street, near Mission Street, at 2:16 a.m. Arriving crews discovered flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the two-story building.

The fire was quickly brought under control and prevented from spreading to other buildings in the densely packed neighborhood.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department said that during a search of the building an adult was discovered. The victim was taken from the building and given emergency medical care, but was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released by the medical examiner pending notification of next to kin.

The fire damaged the building and the cause remained under investigation.