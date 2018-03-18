Filed Under:Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Hayward Police, Homicide

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead on Mission Boulevard in Hayward early Sunday morning and people should avoid the area between Mattox Road and Blossom Way as the crime is investigated, sheriff’s officials said.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 21200 block of Mission after a man called to say his friend had been shot, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.

The officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, Kelly said. The victim was in a vehicle. Paramedics tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kelly.

Hayward Homicide Investigation

Alameda County sheriff’s officials released this photo of an ongoing homicide investigation on Mission Blvd in Hayward Sunday morning

The motive for the killing isn’t known at present, Kelly said.

Detectives and crime lab staffers are on the scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. There were other people in the car but none of them was injured, Kelly said.

Comments (2)
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Just another evening in sanctuary city in sanctuary state….or brothas from da hood had some score to settle. Hayward = gang land.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    And where is the call for “gun control”, fake media? This shooting doesn’t fit your agenda, I see!

    Reply Report comment

