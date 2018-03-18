HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead on Mission Boulevard in Hayward early Sunday morning and people should avoid the area between Mattox Road and Blossom Way as the crime is investigated, sheriff’s officials said.
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 21200 block of Mission after a man called to say his friend had been shot, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.
The officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, Kelly said. The victim was in a vehicle. Paramedics tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kelly.
The motive for the killing isn’t known at present, Kelly said.
Detectives and crime lab staffers are on the scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. There were other people in the car but none of them was injured, Kelly said.
