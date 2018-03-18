Austin explosion (CBS Austin)

Austin-Travis County EMS on Sunday evening said they were responding to unconfirmed reports of an explosion in far southwest Austin.

CBS Austin reported on the incident Sunday night.

In a tweet, ATCEMS says that two men in their 20s suffered serious injuries. It happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive near Mopac and 290.

There were reports of additional explosions in the same neighborhood, but those have not yet been confirmed.

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Austin Police are urging residents in the area of Dawn Song Drive to stay in their homes until given the “all clear” by officers.

There is no word yet if this is related to three previous explosions that happened earlier this month, killing two and injuring two.

Earlier on Sunday, APD Chief Brian Manley announced a new combined reward of $115,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for those explosions. Manley also urged the person or persons to come forward.